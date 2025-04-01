Wooga Poplar, Eric Dixon lead Villanova over Colorado 85-64 in first round of CBC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wooga Poplar had 24 points, Eric Dixon scored 22 and Villanova cruised to an 85-64 victory…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wooga Poplar had 24 points, Eric Dixon scored 22 and Villanova cruised to an 85-64 victory over Colorado in the first round of the College Basketball Crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (20-14) advance to play the winner of a first-round matchup between Tulane and Southern California in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Poplar went 11 of 17 from the field with two 3-pointers for Villanova. Dixon hit 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers and added four steals. Jordan Longino scored 13 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Elijah Malone finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to pace the Buffaloes (14-21). RJ Smith added 10 points for and Bangot Dak scored nine.

Villanova took the lead with 16:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 45-30 at halftime with Poplar racking up 16 points.

