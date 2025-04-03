Williams puts up 28 in Nebraska’s 81-69 win against Georgetown in College Basketball Crown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brice Williams had 28 points in Nebraska’s 81-69 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday in the College…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brice Williams had 28 points in Nebraska’s 81-69 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday in the College Basketball Crown.

Nebraska plays Boise State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Williams shot 8 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Cornhuskers (19-14). Juwan Gary added 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds. Andrew Morgan had 12 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Hoyas (18-16) were led by Malik Mack, who posted 25 points. Jordan Burks added 11 points.

Nebraska took the lead with 18:17 left in the first half and did not give it up. Williams led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 34-24 at the break. Williams scored a team-high 18 points in the second half.

