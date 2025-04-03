UCLA coach Cori Close uses lessons learned from time with UConn’s Geno Auriemma over a decade ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Cori Close was starting out at UCLA 14 years ago, she called Geno Auriemma and…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Cori Close was starting out at UCLA 14 years ago, she called Geno Auriemma and asked if she could fly across the country to watch his UConn team practice during the NCAA Tournament because her team wasn’t playing in March Madness.

It was Close’s first head coaching job, the Bruins had finished the season with a losing record and she wanted to see what made Auriemma’s team so successful. Auriemma was happy to oblige and Close watched his team up close. She came back with her staff in the fall to try to learn more.

“He’s a master teacher. He’s done it in a style of play that I really enjoy, just personally, especially on the offensive end,” said Close, who was named AP Coach of the Year on Thursday. “Trying to think about as a young, first-year coach at that point what was that going to look like for me. It wasn’t just Coach Auriemma. (Chris Dailey) and their assistant coaches, their whole program, just letting someone in in the middle of the NCAA Tournament and learn, I think it’s a huge credit to them.”

Over the past four decades, the Huskies have won a record 11 national championships and are nearly a perennial Final Four participant.

The Bruins have been climbing steadily over the past few seasons, earning the school’s first No. 1 ranking earlier this season and now are appearing in the Final Four for the first time. Their opponent on Friday night will be UConn.

“If I had known, I wouldn’t have let her in,” Auriemma said, laughing.

But then he was reflective of the experience.

“Basketball is basketball, you know? And it’s our job to share it if we have anything that’s worth it, and if they think that we have something that’s worth it,” Auriemma said. “You can’t worry about anything else. Our relationship — and through USA Basketball, Cori and I got to know each other a little bit.

“We both share a passion for wines. And so her energy and all that she has, that she brings is just infectious, I think. And I’m glad when coaches have success. That’s what we’re here for.”

This isn’t the first time the teams have met in the NCAA Tournament. UConn beat UCLA in the Sweet 16 in 2017 and 2019. A lot more is at stake now with the Bruins on the biggest stage for the first time.

UConn is a veteran of the Final Four, reaching the national semifinals for the 16th time in the past 17 seasons.

“There’s four teams left out of hundreds in the NCAA, so we’re just so grateful,” Huskies star Paige Bueckers said. “But we know like the journey isn’t done. We want our story to continue as long as possible, and we have this to finish, so we want to enjoy this, soak it up, be proud of each other.”

Rice and Fudd are familiar opponents

UCLA guard Kiki Rice and UConn’s Azzi Fudd are no strangers to each other, having played at rival high schools in the Washington, D.C., area.

“Our high schools were 15 minutes away from each other. I think she’s always been a fantastic shooter, one of the best shooters I’ve been able to see and stuff,” Rice said. “And I think just grateful to have another opportunity to play against her and the UConn team. But it’s really cool that both of us are from the DMV.”

UCLA’s Betts is feeling good physically and mentally

Lauren Betts has been nearly unstoppable the last few weeks, helping UCLA win the Big Ten Tournament and leading the Bruins to their first Final Four. She has averaged 21.2 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field.

She and her teammates credit some of the success to her opening up about her mental health struggles last month.

“I think one of the reasons why I wanted to come out with the story is because I felt like I was finally in the right place to do so,” Betts said. “I think that I just had done a lot of healing since then. I was, like, you know what, I just don’t feel like I have to really hide this anymore.

“I think the responses that I’ve had since then have truly just validated what I did and what I put out. And I think the amount of love and support that I’ve gotten just means a lot to me.”

Betts along with Bueckers and Fudd are among a growing number of college players who have opened up about mental health struggles the last few months.

