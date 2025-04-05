UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg is going to Michigan if he doesn’t stay in NBA draft, multiple outlets report

Yaxel Lendeborg has announced he’ll transfer from UAB to Michigan and also go through the NBA draft evaluation process. Lendeborg’s…

Yaxel Lendeborg has announced he’ll transfer from UAB to Michigan and also go through the NBA draft evaluation process.

Lendeborg’s decision, reported by multiple media outlets Saturday, including ESPN, takes one of the top big men out of the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for the Blazers, who reached the NIT quarterfinals. He was a two-time first-team All-American Athletic Conference pick and two-time AAC defensive player of the year.

Lendeborg will attend the NBA combine in Chicago in mid-May and have until May 28 to decide whether he’ll stay in the draft or return to college. If he ends up at Michigan, he’ll fill a major need created by the departure of the 7-foot Danny Wolf.

Kentucky found its likely successor to point guard Lamont Butler with Pittsburgh’s Jaland Lowe announcing his commitment to the Wildcats on Instagram.

Lowe led the Panthers with 16.8 points and 5.5 assists per game and shot 88.6% on free throws. He scored in double figures 26 times, including 10 games with 20 or more points scored.

Creighton announced its third addition of the week with the signing of Iowa transfer Josh Dix. He averaged 14.4 points per game, shot 42.2% on 3-pointers and started all 32 games for the Hawkeyes. He grew up across the Missouri River from Omaha in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“I am thrilled that Josh is coming home to be a Bluejay,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in a statement. “His ability to play on or off the ball is exactly the versatility we were in search of.”

Kansas announced Jayden Dawson has signed a financial aid agreement to make official his transfer from Loyola-Chicago, where he led the Ramblers with 13.9 points per game and shot 36.3% on 3-pointers. Dawson scored a career-high 35 points in the Ramblers’ second-round NIT win over San Francisco.

The Jayhawks also picked up a commitment from Illinois’ Tre White, who announced his decision on Instagram. White, who averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, will be going to his fourth school in four years. He was at Southern California as a freshman and Louisville as a sophomore.

The Ivisic brothers, Zvonimir and Tomislav, will play together in the Illinois frontcourt after Zvonimir announced on X that he would transfer from Arkansas.

The 7-foot-2 Zvonimir moved from Kentucky to Arkansas with coach John Calipari after last season and averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks. The 7-1 Tomislav averaged 13 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a freshman for Illinois.

Wisconsin announced the addition of West Coast Conference freshman of the year Austin Rapp from Portland, where the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Nebraska landed a big man in Ugnius Jarusevicius, an All-Mid-American Conference forward from Central Michigan. The 6-10, 220-pound Jarusevicius led the Chippewas with 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Jarusevicius’ transfer was reported by On3.

Purdue coach Matt Painter announced South Dakota State’s Oscar Cluff has signed the necessary paperwork to join the Boilermakers next season. The 6-11 center from Australia becomes teammates with All-Big Ten pick Trey Kaufman-Renn. They were the only players in the country to average at least 17 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting at least 59% from the field.

Missouri Valley Conference sixth man of the year Tavion Banks became the fifth Drake player to follow coach Ben McCollum to Iowa.

McCollum announced Banks has signed a scholarship agreement and will have one season of eligibility. Valley player of the year Bennett Stirtz, Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu and Isaia Howard also have transferred from Drake.

On the women’s side, Rutgers announced the addition of one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top point guards in graduate transfer Kaylah Ivey from Boston College.

Ivey led the ACC and ranked third in the nation with a 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio on 160 assists and 49 turnovers. She recorded 16 assists with no turnovers against Miami on Jan. 16, the most in an ACC game since 2002.

Iowa State announced Jada Williams of Arizona would join the Cyclones. Williams, a 2023 McDonald’s All-American, led the Wildcats with 12.7 points per game overall and 13.4 points per game in Big 12 games.

