South Carolina unable to repeat, but Gamecocks poised to be back for another March Madness run

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — South Carolina’s reign as national champions is over, however the future remains promising for the Gamecocks under Dawn Staley, who has transformed her program into a perennial Final Four contender over the past decade.

While the team’s bid for a third NCAA title in four years fell well short in an 82-59 loss to Paige Bueckers and UConn on Sunday, a talented core of players return next season when Staley will try to lead the Southeastern Conference champions to a sixth consecutive Final Four.

“Our kids gave it all they had. When you understand why you lost — and when you’ve been on the other side of that three times — you understand it. You can swallow it,” said Staley, who led the Gamecocks to national titles in 2017, 2022 and 2024. “We lost to a very very good basketball team.”

Despite coming off the bench, freshman Joyce Edwards (12.7 points) led the Gamecocks in scoring during the regular season. The team’s other top scorers — sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley (11.8) and junior Chloe Kitts (10.2) are underclassmen, too, and Staley has already bolstered the roster with a strong recruiting class led by Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell.

Kitts is one of two returning starters, along with Raven Johnson. Junior Ashlyn Watkins is also making progress in recovering from a season-ending knee injury that’s sidelined her since January.

“Younger players are just going to have to step up. They’ve got to have a great summer. They’ve got to have a great fall,” Staley said.

“But I’m excited about what our team will look like next year because I do think they’ll be talented enough to get here, especially with getting in the transfer portal and getting some experienced pieces that can help with this young group.”

The Gamecocks shot poorly Sunday, and they also had no answers defensively for UConn’s Big Three of Bueckers, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd — who was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

After losing 87-58 at home to UConn on Feb. 16, Staley’s team rattled off 12 straight wins before being overwhelmed in a rematch of the 2022 NCAA title game won by South Carolina.

By the end of the third quarter, there was little doubt the Gamecocks would not become the first team to repeat as champions since UConn won four straight from 2013-2016.

“They had us by, what, 21 points in the second half? At that point you realize you’re not going to win the game,” Edwards said. “But you just keep fighting. That’s all you can do. You don’t go down without a fight.”

While Staley urged a senior class that has had impressive four-year run to “hang your head high,” she hoped the younger players on the team were hurting.

The coach reiterated they’ll also be better for the experience they gained by reaching this year’s championship game.

“I hope they’re crying. I hope they’re boo-hooing because they have emotion about losing,” Staley said. “It makes you hard in the offseason, makes you look at it and really analyze what the separation is from their program and our program and how we close the gap.”

