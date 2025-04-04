South Carolina and UConn advance to title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina left no doubt it would return to the title game, getting…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina left no doubt it would return to the title game, getting 14 points from Te-Hina Paopao and overwhelming Texas 74-57 on Friday night in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks are a win away from becoming the first team to secure consecutive titles since UConn won four straight from 2013-16.

Freshman Joyce Edwards added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for South Carolina (35-3), which used its experience and poise to weather an early deficit and took control with its depth at both ends of the floor.

Three South Carolina players finished in double figures — Bree Hall had 11 points — and the Gamecocks dominated Texas in the post with 40 points in the paint to the Longhorns’ 22.

Madison Booker had 11 points and three fouls for the Longhorns (35-4), who were trying to reach their first championship since 1986. They were in the Final Four for the first time since 2003 after a dominant season, which was their first in the Southeastern Conference after coming over from the Big 12.

Texas went 15-1 against the SEC in the regular season and shared the conference title with the Gamecocks.

UCONN 85, UCLA 51

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd didn’t even need much help from superstar Paige Bueckers to propel UConn into the national title game, leading the Huskies to a remarkably easy victory over UCLA in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Strong finished with 22 points and Fudd scored all of her 19 points in the first half for the second-seeded Huskies, who are one win away from their 12th national championship and first since the team won four straight from 2013-16 led by former great Breanna Stewart. The eight-year title drought is the longest for the Huskies since they won their first in 1995.

UConn will face defending champion South Carolina on Sunday for the title after the Gamecocks beat Texas 74-57 earlier Friday night. It’s a rematch of the 2022 championship game, which the Gamecocks won 64-49. The teams met in February and UConn shocked South Carolina with a 29-point road victory.

Bueckers finished with 16 points after topping 30 in each of the previous three games for the Huskies (36-3).

