Northern Arizona hires former player Laura Dinkins as women’s basketball coach

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona hired former player Laura Dinkins as its next women’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Dinkins…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona hired former player Laura Dinkins as its next women’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

Dinkins replaces Loree Payne, who was hired as Santa Clara’s coach last week after seven seasons at NAU.

Dinkins spent the past two years as Grand Canyon’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator under Molly Miller, now Arizona State’s coach. Dinkins previously served as an assistant at Long Beach State, Fresno State and started her coaching career at Northern Arizona from 2010-12.

Dinkins played at Northern Arizona from 2003-08 and was part of the Lumberjacks’ lone NCAA Tournament team in 2006.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.