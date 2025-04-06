NCAA Championship Most Points

102 — 2023 LSU 97 — 1986 Texas 93 — 2013 UConn 93 — 1998 Tennessee 88 — 1990 Stanford…

102 — 2023 LSU

97 — 1986 Texas

93 — 2013 UConn

93 — 1998 Tennessee

88 — 1990 Stanford

87 — 2024 South Carolina

85 — x-2023 Iowa

84 — 2005 Baylor

84 — 1993 Texas Tech

83 — 1996 Tennessee

82 — 2025 UConn

82 — 2019 Baylor

82 — 2016 UConn

82 — 2002 UConn

82 — x-1993 Ohio State

81 — x-2019 Notre Dame

81 — x-1990 Auburn

81 — x-1986 Southern Cal

80 — 2012 Baylor

x-lost championship game

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.