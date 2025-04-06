NCAA Championship Most Points

102 — 2023 LSU
97 — 1986 Texas
93 — 2013 UConn
93 — 1998 Tennessee
88 — 1990 Stanford
87 — 2024 South Carolina
85 — x-2023 Iowa
84 — 2005 Baylor
84 — 1993 Texas Tech
83 — 1996 Tennessee
82 — 2025 UConn
82 — 2019 Baylor
82 — 2016 UConn
82 — 2002 UConn
82 — x-1993 Ohio State
81 — x-2019 Notre Dame
81 — x-1990 Auburn
81 — x-1986 Southern Cal
80 — 2012 Baylor
x-lost championship game
