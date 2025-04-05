Maryland freshman big man Derik Queen says he’s entering the NBA draft

The talented big man averaged 16.5 points this season, and his bank shot at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a one-point win over Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland center Derik Queen (25) in action against Colorado State during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP/Lindsey Wasson) Maryland center Derik Queen (25) in action against Colorado State during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)(AP/Lindsey Wasson) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Star freshman Derik Queen of Maryland says he’s entering the NBA draft.

Queen made the announcement on ESPN. The talented big man averaged 16.5 points this season, and his bank shot at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a one-point win over Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland lost coach Kevin Willard to Villanova and replaced him by hiring Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams. The Terrapins face the prospect of losing all five members of their “Crab Five” starting unit. Two are out of eligibility, two others entered the transfer portal, and now Queen is entering the draft.

