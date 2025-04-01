Mack’s 37 lead Georgetown past Washington State 85-82 in CBC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Malik Mack’s 37 points led Georgetown over Washington State 85-82 on Monday night in the College…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Malik Mack’s 37 points led Georgetown over Washington State 85-82 on Monday night in the College Basketball Crown.

Mack also contributed five rebounds for the Hoyas (18-15). Jordan Burks scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds. Caleb Williams had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

The Cougars (19-15) were led by LeJuan Watts, who recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Ethan Price added 16 points and six rebounds for Washington State. Dane Erikstrup also put up 15 points and four assists.

