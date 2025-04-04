Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker transferring to Big Ten member UCLA

Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker wrote Friday that he’s transferring to UCLA, confirming earlier reports with a post on…

Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker wrote Friday that he’s transferring to UCLA, confirming earlier reports with a post on his social media account.

The Spartans expected big things from the 6-foot-11 Booker when he arrived on campus in 2023-24. He was a five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Indianapolis Cathedral High School in Indiana.

But Booker didn’t get much of a chance to show what he could do. While he appeared in 60 games, he started only starting five and averaged just 11.3 minutes in two seasons in East Lansing. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while blocking 36 shots in his career.

Now he’s hoping to get more action at another Big Ten school, UCLA.

Booker was one of two Spartans players to enter the transfer portal Tuesday after Michigan State’s season ended with a loss to top-seeded Auburn in the Elite Eight.

