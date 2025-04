TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina returns to title game, beating Texas 74-57 in women’s Final Four.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending national champion South Carolina returns to title game, beating Texas 74-57 in women’s Final Four.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.