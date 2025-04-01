Butler takes on Boise State following Brooks’ 22-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (15-19, 7-15 Big East) vs. Boise State Broncos (25-10, 16-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (15-19, 7-15 Big East) vs. Boise State Broncos (25-10, 16-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Boise State after Pierre Brooks scored 22 points in Butler’s 86-84 win against the Utah Utes.

Boise State averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Butler is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boise State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Butler has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

