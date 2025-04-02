Buffalo and Cleveland State play in NIT matchup

Cleveland State Vikings (27-9, 16-7 Horizon) at Buffalo Bulls (28-7, 14-6 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (27-9, 16-7 Horizon) at Buffalo Bulls (28-7, 14-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo and Cleveland State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls have gone 14-6 against MAC teams, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. Buffalo is 25-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon play is 16-7. Cleveland State scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Buffalo scores 73.5 points, 12.7 more per game than the 60.8 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is averaging 20.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Kirsten Lewis-Williams is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sara Guerreiro is averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Vikings. Destiny Leo is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

