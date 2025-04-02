Buchanan scores 27 as Boise State defeats Butler 100-93 in the College Basketball Crown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Javan Buchanan helped lead Boise State past Butler on Wednesday night with 27 points off of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Javan Buchanan helped lead Boise State past Butler on Wednesday night with 27 points off of the bench in a 100-93 victory in the College Basketball Crown.

Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (26-10). Alvaro Cardenas shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Finley Bizjack led the Bulldogs (15-20) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and seven assists. Boden Kapke and Evan Haywood each recorded 14 points.

Boise State took the lead with 10:55 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Degenhart led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 48-38. Buchanan’s 17-point second half helped Boise State close out the seven-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

