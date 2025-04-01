Brumbaugh leads Tulane against USC after 22-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (19-14, 13-7 AAC) vs. USC Trojans (16-17, 8-14 Big Ten) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Tulane Green Wave (19-14, 13-7 AAC) vs. USC Trojans (16-17, 8-14 Big Ten)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits USC after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points in Tulane’s 78-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

USC averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Brumbaugh averaging 4.8.

USC’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 74.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 75.5 USC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.