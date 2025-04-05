Boise State and Nebraska play in CBC matchup

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Boise State Broncos (26-10, 16-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Boise State Broncos (26-10, 16-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on Nebraska in the College Basketball Crown.

The Broncos are 16-7 against MWC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Boise State is second in the MWC in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 7-13 against Big Ten teams. Nebraska averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Boise State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 52.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 17.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

