Bellarmine’s Chancellor Dugan retires with 509-472 record in 34 seasons as a head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bellarmine’s Chancellor Dugan has retired after winning more than 500 games in 34 seasons as a…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bellarmine’s Chancellor Dugan has retired after winning more than 500 games in 34 seasons as a head coach.

Dugan posted a 509-472 career record at three different schools. She went 159-73 at Southern Indiana from 1991-99, 161-217 at Florida Atlantic from 1999-2012 and 189-182 at Bellarmine from 2012-25.

She capped her college career by leading Bellarmine’s transition into Division I. Bellarmine went 18-15 this season and won an Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament game for the first time in program history.

Her Southern Indiana teams reached the NCAA Division II Tournament in 1995, 1997 and 1998. She then headed to the Division I ranks at Florida Atlantic and helped the Owls earn an NCAA Tournament berth in 2006. Bellarmine reached the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2016 and 2017 before starting its transition to Division I.

″Chancellor Dugan is another local coach who wanted to come home and make an impact in the community she grew up in, and she did just that with great energy and passion,” Bellarmine athletic director Scott Wiegandt said in a statement. “Coach Dugan built a championship-caliber team in a short amount of time and returned it to the national stage in Division II. She was then steadfast in her commitment to seeing the D1 transition through and developing the program in the NCAA’s highest level. She unquestionably achieved that goal and is leaving the program on a high note.”

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.