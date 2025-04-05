Azzi Fudd shines in her first national semifinal since 2022, helps lead UConn to women’s title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Azzi Fudd banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the first half…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Azzi Fudd banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the first half of the Final Four. When the shot from UConn’s standout senior guard went in, coach Geno Auriemma lifted his arms above him — a small celebration of what was shaping up to be Fudd’s best offensive half of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

It didn’t take Fudd long to assert herself Friday against UCLA in her first national semifinal since 2022 during her freshman season, as injuries had forced her to watch the Huskies’ last Final Four run from the bench.

She scored all of her 19 points in the first half, almost more than UCLA’s entire team (22) during that span, and she wasn’t needed much in the second.

UConn beat UCLA 85-51, and it was never really close. The Huskies will play defending champion South Carolina in Sunday’s final after a stellar first-half performance from the sharpshooter who has battled numerous injuries to get there.

“Tonight was a lot of fun,” Fudd said. “It was so hard watching last year. And I try to remember what that was like, because it was difficult. I was trying to be their biggest supporter, but … all you want to do is be able to be on the court with them and be able to contribute. So tonight I just wanted to have fun, and that’s exactly what I got to do.”

Fudd worked her way back this year after tearing the medial meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in November 2023. It was a long rehab process that included help from four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, whose team of trainers collaborated with the UConn medical staff to create benchmarks and tests for Fudd to complete before returning to the court.

After only playing two games in 2023-24, Fudd averaged 13.1 points this season, shooting a career-high 46.8% from the field and 44.1% from 3-point range, also a career high and best in the Big East.

Fudd finished in double figures in each of the Huskies’ first three games of the tournament, including 27 points, seven assists and six steals against Arkansas State in the first round. Her worst game of the tournament was the one that sent UConn to the Final Four — an eight-point performance on 3-for-14 shooting in a 78-64 win over Southern California in the Elite Eight in Spokane, Washington.

“I left that in Spokane,” she said. “So Tampa was a new me. It’s March, it’s the Final Four. You can’t keep any of that with you. It’s every game is a new game. Even each quarter, every possession is a new possession.”

Fudd said her goal on Friday was to be aggressive. She had a steal and a layup in the game’s opening minutes and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Her impact on one of the nation’s most dominant teams was evident well before Friday’s national semifinal. UConn improved to 67-8 in games she plays, 30-1 when she makes at least three 3-pointers and 25-1 when she scores at least 15 points.

“Azzi has worked her butt off to get to this point,” said star senior Paige Bueckers, who scored a quiet 16 points on Friday. “Just the adversity she’s been through. All the ups and downs, the highs and lows. You see all the good days, all the bad. But you work to get back to these moments and to shine on this stage, and to be your best self.

“For her to just have that smile, have that joy, and just to be loose and playing her best basketball is very rewarding.”

