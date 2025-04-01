Auburn’s Broome, Florida’s Clayton and Flagg of Duke among John R. Wooden Award men’s finalists

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johni Broome of Auburn is one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johni Broome of Auburn is one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the outstanding men’s college basketball player.

The other finalists are Walter Clayton Jr. of Florida, Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Mark Sears of Alabama and Braden Smith of Purdue.

Broome, Clayton and Flagg will lead their teams at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend.

The Wooden Award winner will be honored April 11 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

The other members of the Wooden All-America team announced Tuesday are: L.J. Cryer of Houston, Kam Jones of Marquette, Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton, Chaz Lanier of Tennessee and John Tonje of Wisconsin.

