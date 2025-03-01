Zuniga and the NJIT Highlanders visit conference foe Albany

NJIT Highlanders (11-17, 8-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (23-5, 13-2 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (11-17, 8-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (23-5, 13-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany hosts NJIT in a matchup of America East teams.

The Great Danes are 13-0 in home games. Albany ranks eighth in the America East with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 3.9.

The Highlanders have gone 8-7 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Albany makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). NJIT averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Albany gives up.

The Great Danes and Highlanders meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaci Donovan averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Cooper is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Kulyk is averaging 9.8 points for the Highlanders. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 62.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

