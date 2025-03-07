Zdenkova leads Saint Peter’s against Canisius after 27-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-17, 9-10 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20, 8-11 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-17, 9-10 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (9-20, 8-11 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Canisius after Nikola Zdenkova scored 27 points in Saint Peter’s 70-58 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins are 4-10 in home games. Canisius allows 65.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Peacocks have gone 9-10 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Canisius is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 53.9 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 65.8 Canisius allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Shariah Gailes is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is scoring 18.5 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

