Youngblood leads No. 6 Alabama against No. 5 Tennessee after 27-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama visits No. 5 Tennessee after Chris Youngblood scored 27 points in Alabama’s 111-73 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 14-1 at home. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 5.4.

The Crimson Tide have gone 12-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama scores 91.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Tennessee makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Alabama averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tennessee allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.6 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears is shooting 41.0% and averaging 19.0 points for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 93.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

