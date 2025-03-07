Young leads Murray State against Indiana State

Murray State Racers (21-7, 15-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-26, 2-17 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (21-7, 15-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (4-26, 2-17 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Indiana State after Katelyn Young scored 31 points in Murray State’s 88-60 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores are 1-10 on their home court. Indiana State has a 3-20 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Racers are 15-4 against MVC opponents. Murray State ranks second in the MVC scoring 35.9 points per game in the paint led by Halli Poock averaging 9.0.

Indiana State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Murray State allows. Murray State scores 10.1 more points per game (86.9) than Indiana State allows (76.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Finnegan is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 13.4 points. Keslyn Secrist is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Young is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Racers. Poock is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

