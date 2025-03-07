Yildizoglu scores 17 as VMI downs Citadel 73-62 in Southern Conference Tournament opener

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tan Yildizoglu had 17 points in VMI’s 73-62 win over Citadel on Friday in the first…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tan Yildizoglu had 17 points in VMI’s 73-62 win over Citadel on Friday in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

VMI advances to face No. 2-seeded UNC-Greensboro in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Yildizoglu had nine rebounds and six assists for the Keydets (14-18). TJ Johnson scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Brody Fox led the way for the Bulldogs (5-25) with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Christian Moore added 12 points and six rebounds for Citadel. Eze Wali finished with 12 points and five assists. The loss is the 21st in a row for the Bulldogs.

VMI took the lead with 6:14 left in the first half and did not give it up. Yildizoglu led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-27 at the break. VMI turned a 10-point second-half lead into a 20-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 66-46 lead with 7:11 left in the half. Johnson scored 16 second-half points in the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

