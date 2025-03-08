Yale visits Brown after Lewis’ 22-point game

Yale Bulldogs (19-7, 12-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (14-12, 6-7 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (19-7, 12-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (14-12, 6-7 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Yale after Landon Lewis scored 22 points in Brown’s 78-58 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears are 8-5 in home games. Brown is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in Ivy League play. Yale is the Ivy League leader with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 7.3.

Brown averages 72.7 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 70.0 Yale allows. Yale scores 11.0 more points per game (82.7) than Brown allows to opponents (71.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Bears. AJ Lesburt Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

John Poulakidas is shooting 44.2% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Bez Mbeng is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

