Yale Bulldogs and Princeton Tigers play in Ivy League Tournament

Princeton Tigers (19-10, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-7, 13-1 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT…

Princeton Tigers (19-10, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-7, 13-1 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays in the Ivy League Tournament against Princeton.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 against Ivy League opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Yale leads the Ivy League averaging 38.8 points in the paint. Nick Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 9.3.

The Tigers are 8-6 in Ivy League play. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League with 14.5 assists per game led by Xaivian Lee averaging 5.2.

Yale averages 82.2 points, 9.7 more per game than the 72.5 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 74.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 69.7 Yale allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Yale won the last meeting 77-70 on Jan. 31. John Poulakidas scored 23 to help lead Yale to the victory, and Jack Stanton scored 17 points for Princeton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poulakidas is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulldogs. Townsend is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lee is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.