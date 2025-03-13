Xavier Musketeers play in Big East Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9, 13-7 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (21-10, 13-7 Big East) New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT…

Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9, 13-7 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (21-10, 13-7 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays in the Big East Tournament against No. 25 Marquette.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East play is 13-7, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference play. Xavier ranks fifth in the Big East with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 10.3.

The Golden Eagles are 13-7 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East with 31.0 rebounds per game led by David Joplin averaging 5.4.

Xavier makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Marquette has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Marquette won the last meeting 72-70 on Dec. 21. Kam Jones scored 20 to help lead Marquette to the victory, and Marcus Foster scored 16 points for Xavier.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freemantle is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Joplin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 19 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.