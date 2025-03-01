Wyoming visits Colorado State after Froebe’s 22-point performance

Wyoming Cowgirls (18-10, 12-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-8, 12-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (18-10, 12-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-8, 12-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Wyoming after Kloe Froebe scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 61-45 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rams are 12-4 on their home court. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 5.9.

The Cowgirls are 12-4 in conference play. Wyoming scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Colorado State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Cowgirls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 12.7 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Allyson Fertig is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 63.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.