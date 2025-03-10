Wyoming takes on Air Force in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (18-13, 8-11 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (20-10, 14-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (18-13, 8-11 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (20-10, 14-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Air Force play in the MWC Tournament.

The Cowgirls’ record in MWC play is 14-4, and their record is 6-6 against non-conference opponents. Wyoming has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 8-11 in MWC play.

Wyoming makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Air Force scores 8.0 more points per game (66.6) than Wyoming gives up to opponents (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Fertig is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 16.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Madison Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Milahnie Perry is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 65.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

