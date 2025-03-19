Wyoming Cowgirls play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in non-conference play

Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-17, 6-15 Big 12) at Wyoming Cowgirls (22-11, 16-5 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-17, 6-15 Big 12) at Wyoming Cowgirls (22-11, 16-5 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Shavers and Texas Tech visit Allyson Fertig and Wyoming in a non-conference matchup.

Wyoming scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Texas Tech has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Texas Tech averages 63.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 58.8 Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Mellema is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Shavers is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

