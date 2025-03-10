Wyoming Cowgirls and Air Force Falcons square off in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (18-13, 8-11 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (20-10, 14-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (18-13, 8-11 MWC) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (20-10, 14-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Air Force in the MWC Tournament.

The Cowgirls are 14-4 against MWC opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Wyoming leads the MWC with 16.3 assists per game led by Ola Ustowska averaging 3.2.

The Falcons are 8-11 in MWC play. Air Force ranks third in the MWC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 3.6.

Wyoming’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Air Force allows. Air Force has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Fertig is shooting 58.2% and averaging 18.9 points for the Cowgirls. Tess Barnes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 65.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.