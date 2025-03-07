Wright scores 22, 11th-seeded Valparaiso downs sixth-seeded UIC in Missouri Valley Tournament 67-50

ST. LOUIS (AP) — All Wright had 22 points in 11th-seeded Valparaiso’s 67-50 upset win over No. 6-seed UIC on…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — All Wright had 22 points in 11th-seeded Valparaiso’s 67-50 upset win over No. 6-seed UIC on Thursday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Beacons advance to the quarterfinals and will battle the No. 3 seed, Northern Iowa, on Friday.

Wright went 9 of 16 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Beacons (14-18). Cooper Schwieger scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds and six blocks. Jefferson Monegro had nine points and went 4 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

Ethan Pickett led the Flames (17-14) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Filip Skobalj added nine points and two steals for UIC. Sasa Ciani also had eight points.

Valparaiso took the lead with 17:14 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-21 at halftime, with Schwieger racking up 15 points. Valparaiso pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 24 points. They outscored UIC by one point in the final half, as Wright led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

