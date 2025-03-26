Wright scores 15 as North Texas beats Oklahoma State 61-59 in NIT quarterfinals

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Atin Wright had 15 points in North Texas’ 61-59 victory against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Atin Wright had 15 points in North Texas’ 61-59 victory against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

The Cowboys lost to North Texas in the NIT quarterfinals for the second time in three years after Brandon Newman missed a game-winning 3-pointer in the final second.

Wright shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Mean Green (27-8). Jasper Floyd added 10 points while going 3 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds and five assists. Brenen Lorient shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Newman and Bryce Thompson led the way for the Cowboys (17-18) with 17 points apiece. Arturo Dean also recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Wright scored nine points in the first half for North Texas, which led 27-22 at halftime. Johnathan Massie scored seven second-half points.

