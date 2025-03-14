Wright puts up 24 as No. 2 North Texas knocks off No. 10 Tulsa 77-59 in AAC quarterfinals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright had 24 points as second-seeded North Texas knocked off tenth-seeded Tulsa, 77-59 in…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright had 24 points as second-seeded North Texas knocked off tenth-seeded Tulsa, 77-59 in the quarterfinal round of the American Athletic Conference tournament Friday

North Texas advances to face the winner of the quarterfinal between East Carolina and No. 3-seeded UAB.

Wright shot 7 for 16 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (24-7). Jasper Floyd added 11 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had five assists. Brenen Lorient had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. It was the eighth straight victory for the Mean Green.

The Golden Hurricane (13-20) were led by Keaston Willis, who posted 20 points. Braeden Carrington added 18 points and eight rebounds for Tulsa. Ian Smikle also put up eight points and six rebounds.

Wright scored 12 points in the first half and North Texas went into the break trailing 31-26. North Texas used a 16-2 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 49-40 with 11:57 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Wright scored 12 second-half points.

