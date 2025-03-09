Wright leads North Texas against Temple

North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (16-14, 8-9 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (16-14, 8-9 AAC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Temple after Atin Wright scored 42 points in North Texas’ 75-64 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls are 11-2 on their home court. Temple averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mean Green are 14-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Temple averages 79.4 points, 20.1 more per game than the 59.3 North Texas allows. North Texas has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

