Woolley leads Syracuse against Boston College after 25-point outing

Boston College Eagles (15-15, 6-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-17, 5-12 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Boston College after Georgia Woolley scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 83-65 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange are 7-8 on their home court. Syracuse is 8-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 6-11 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Syracuse is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Woolley is averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

T’Yana Todd averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Teya Sidberry is averaging 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

