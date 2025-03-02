Woolfolk, Flournoy power Georgia women to 72-69 win over No. 11 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mia Woolfolk scored 20 points, De’Mauri Flournoy had 18 points and Georgia defeated No. 11 Tennessee…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mia Woolfolk scored 20 points, De’Mauri Flournoy had 18 points and Georgia defeated No. 11 Tennessee 72-69 on Sunday.

A 3-pointer and a layup by Samara Spencer helped Tennessee take a 60-57 lead inside of five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Vols went cold and didn’t make a field goal in the next 3 1/2 minutes.

With 2 1/2 minutes remaining, Woolfolk tied it with a jumper and Roxane Makolo’s layup on the next possession gave Georgia a 64-62 lead. After Tennessee missed in the paint, Woolfork made two free throws for a 66-62 lead with 1:09 to go.

The Lady Bulldogs sealed the win by making 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Asia Avinger and Trinity Turner scored 11 points each and Makolo added 10 points for Georgia (12-18, 4-12 SEC).

Jewel Spear scored 20 points, Zee Spearman 19 and Spencer 11 for Tennessee (21-8, 8-8). Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee’s leading scorer, injured her right ankle late in the second quarter and did not return to the game.

Georgia built a 39-26 halftime lead on the strength of 50% shooting, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Tennessee shot 25% in the first half and was 3 for 19 from 3-point distance.

The Lady Vols tied it in the third quarter with an unusual 13-0 run in which they made only two field goals but were 9 for 10 at the free-throw line. Georgia led 48-46 heading to the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t until five seconds remained when Kaniya Boyd hit a 3-pointer that Tennessee had as many made field goals (21) as made free throws.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt finished tied for eighth place and Georgia finished 12th. The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. ___

