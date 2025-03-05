Wofford Terriers play in SoCon Tournament against the Samford Bulldogs

Samford Bulldogs (12-18, 7-7 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (16-11, 8-6 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (12-18, 7-7 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (16-11, 8-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays in the SoCon Tournament against Samford.

The Terriers’ record in SoCon play is 8-6, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 against SoCon teams. Samford is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Wofford averages 67.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 71.3 Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulk is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Claire Johnson is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Kennedy Langham is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

