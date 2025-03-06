Wofford Terriers and Samford Bulldogs play in SoCon Tournament

Samford Bulldogs (12-18, 7-7 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (16-11, 8-6 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (12-18, 7-7 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (16-11, 8-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Samford meet in the SoCon Tournament.

The Terriers have gone 8-6 against SoCon opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Wofford averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 5.0.

Wofford is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Samford allows to opponents. Samford scores 7.0 more points per game (67.3) than Wofford gives up to opponents (60.3).

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Masingale is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.9 points. Evangelia Paulk is averaging 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Claire Johnson is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Aubrey Blankenship is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

