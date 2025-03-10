Wofford rallies to beat Furman 92-85 to win sixth Southern Conference Tournament championship

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Sivills scored a career-high 20 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in a game-ending 15-2…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Sivills scored a career-high 20 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in a game-ending 15-2 run as Wofford rallied to beat Furman 92-85 in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game on Monday night.

Wofford trailed 83-79 with 2:34 remaining. Kyler Filewich then made a layup and Sivills drilled his 3-pointer to put the Terriers (19-15) on top for good.

Sivills, a fifth-year senior, made 6 of 9 shots with four 3-pointers for No. 6 seed Wofford, which earns an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time. The Terriers won four conference titles between 2009-15 and last won it in the 2018-19 season.

Justin Bailey added 19 points and seven rebounds for Wofford. Dillon Bailey scored 15 and teamed up with Justin — no relation — to make 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. Filewich added 13 points and six boards. Corey Tripp had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Pjay Smith Jr. led the Paladins (25-9) with 27 points. He made four 3-pointers and all 11 of his foul shots. Nick Anderson had 15 points and Garrett Hien and Charles Johnston scored 13 and 12, respectively, before fouling out. Cooper Bowser scored 11.

Wofford scored the first eight points and maintained a lead until Johnston buried a 3-pointer with 63 seconds left in the first half to help Furman go up 37-35 at halftime. Smith had a four-point play and did not miss a shot, leading all scorers with 12. Sivills hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Furman was aiming for its eighth tournament title and first since 2022-23. The Paladins won six of them in the 1970s.

