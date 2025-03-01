Wofford hosts Furman on 4-game home skid

Furman Paladins (22-8, 10-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (16-14, 10-7 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Furman Paladins (22-8, 10-7 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (16-14, 10-7 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Furman looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Terriers are 7-5 in home games. Wofford ranks fourth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Paladins have gone 10-7 against SoCon opponents. Furman scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Wofford makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Furman has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Bailey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Corey Tripp is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

