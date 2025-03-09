Wofford beats VMI 85-65, will play Furman for Southern Conference Tournament title

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 20 points and Wofford cruised to an 85-65 victory over VMI on Sunday…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 20 points and Wofford cruised to an 85-65 victory over VMI on Sunday night in a Southern Conference Tournament semifinal.

The sixth-seeded Terriers (18-15) will square off with No. 5 seed Furman in the championship game on Monday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs.

Tripp shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey added 14 points and Kyler Filewich scored 13.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. led the Keydets (15-19) with 21 points. Augustinas Kiudulas added 20 points and Tan Yildizoglu scored 12.

Wofford took the lead with 18:14 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-29 at halftime with Tripp scoring 13.

No. 7 seed VMI advanced with a first-round victory over 10th-seeded The Citadel before eliminating No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro 64-57 in the quarterfinals.

