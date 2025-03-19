Wisconsin Badgers take on Montana Grizzlies in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Montana Grizzlies (25-9, 18-3 Big Sky) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (26-9, 16-8 Big Ten) Denver; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Montana Grizzlies (25-9, 18-3 Big Sky) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (26-9, 16-8 Big Ten)

Denver; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -17.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Wisconsin takes on Montana in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers have gone 16-8 against Big Ten opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Wisconsin is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 79.7 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies’ record in Big Sky play is 18-3. Montana is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wisconsin is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 6.5 more points per game (76.9) than Wisconsin allows (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Klesmit is averaging 9.4 points for the Badgers. John Tonje is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Money Williams is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Brandon Whitney is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 65.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

