Winthrop plays Longwood in Big South Tournament

Longwood Lancers (18-13, 7-9 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (21-10, 11-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces Longwood in the Big South Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 11-5 against Big South teams, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. Winthrop is seventh in the Big South in team defense, giving up 78.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Lancers are 7-9 against Big South opponents. Longwood scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Winthrop’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 78.2 points per game, equal to what Winthrop allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Michael Christmas is averaging 12.1 points for the Lancers. Kyrell Luc is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

