Winthrop hosts Marsh and UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (20-9, 11-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (20-10, 10-5 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Winthrop after Jordan Marsh scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 64-59 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Eagles are 15-2 in home games. Winthrop leads the Big South with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 11-4 in conference matchups. UNC Asheville averages 82.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Winthrop makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). UNC Asheville averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is shooting 64.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marsh is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

