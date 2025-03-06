Winthrop Eagles take on the Longwood Lancers in Big South Tournament

Longwood Lancers (18-13, 7-9 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (21-10, 11-5 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Longwood Lancers (18-13, 7-9 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (21-10, 11-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Longwood in the Big South Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 11-5 against Big South opponents, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. Winthrop is the top team in the Big South with 41.0 points in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.4.

The Lancers are 7-9 against Big South opponents. Longwood ranks second in the Big South with 13.5 assists per game led by Colby Garland averaging 4.3.

Winthrop’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is shooting 63.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Garland is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Lancers. Kyrell Luc is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

