Winthrop downs UNC Asheville 86-67 to advance to Big South Conference Tournament title game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Johnson had 15 points in third-seeded Winthrop’s 86-67 win over No. 2 seed UNC Asheville on Saturday in a Big South Conference Tournament semifinal.

Winthrop (23-10) will move on to face top-seeded High Point (28-5) in the title game on Sunday.

Johnson went 5 of 9 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Kelton Talford added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles. Kasen Harrison finished with 14 points and nine assists.

Toyaz Solomon finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-11). Kameron Taylor added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for UNC Asheville. Josh Banks also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Winthrop took the lead with 11:35 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-30 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 12 points. Paul Jones III scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Winthrop.

