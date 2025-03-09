Willis leads Tulsa against Wichita State after 22-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-19, 5-12 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (18-12, 8-9 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-19, 5-12 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (18-12, 8-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Wichita State after Keaston Willis scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 81-77 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Shockers are 11-5 on their home court.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-12 in AAC play.

Wichita State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

