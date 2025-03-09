Live Radio
Williamson scores 32 as Towson defeats Drexel 82-76 in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2025, 3:37 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 32 points led top-seeded Towson over eighth-seeded Drexel 82-76 on Sunday in the in the quarterfinals of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Williamson went 12 of 19 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (22-10, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada finished 9 of 19 from the field to add 21 points. Nendah Tarke shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Dragons (18-15) were led by Shane Blakeney, who recorded 24 points. Yame Butler added 14 points for Drexel. Kobe Magee finished with 13 points.

Towson went into halftime ahead of Drexel 38-29. Tejada scored 12 points in the half. Williamson’s 24-point second half helped Towson finish off the six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

